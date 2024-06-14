Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR) Short Interest Update

Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the May 15th total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Greenfire Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GFR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. 25,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,444. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. Greenfire Resources has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $149.09 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Greenfire Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenfire Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Greenfire Resources during the third quarter worth $226,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Greenfire Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenfire Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,988,000. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Greenfire Resources by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 5,875,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,555,000 after acquiring an additional 699,520 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenfire Resources Company Profile

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.

Featured Articles

