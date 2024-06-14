Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.22 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $166,383.34 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,826.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.36 or 0.00632520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00117459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008454 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00037419 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.74 or 0.00256344 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00043163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00074197 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.