Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Director Sells $2,692,798.56 in Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 295,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $2,692,798.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,186,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,020,250.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Fu Bin Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 388,000 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $3,499,760.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 1,000,000 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00.

On Monday, May 13th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 11,270 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $112,700.00.

Grindr Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRND traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $10.14. 1,889,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -56.05 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09. Grindr Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 3,761.31% and a negative net margin of 11.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

GRND has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Grindr in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Grindr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRND. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grindr by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 570,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30,574 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grindr during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,162,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grindr in the fourth quarter valued at $1,652,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grindr during the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Grindr during the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

