Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.
Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,754. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNTY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
