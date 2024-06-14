Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of GWRE opened at $133.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,014.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.29. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $138.15.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,695,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,785 shares of company stock worth $1,220,087 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.