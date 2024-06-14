Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Up to $14.78

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $15.14. Guild shares last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 262 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GHLD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Guild in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guild presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Guild Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $894.40 million, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Guild had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $231.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guild Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Guild’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 238.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Terry Lynn Schmidt acquired 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $58,515.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,798,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,113,528.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Guild stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $214,346. Insiders own 77.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guild in the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Guild by 7.8% in the third quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Guild by 2.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,173,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 26,510 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Guild by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Guild by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

