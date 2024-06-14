H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.57

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 25677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 4.02%. Equities analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.062 dividend. This is a positive change from H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

