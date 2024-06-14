Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc decreased its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 114,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 32,622 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 131,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,658,000.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HMOP stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $38.88. 47,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,668. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.68. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.