HC Wainwright Trims Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Target Price to $7.00

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Up 3.0 %

ANIX stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.84. Anixa Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Anixa Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 10,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $27,059.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 848,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,913. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Amit Kumar acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,789.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 10,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $27,059.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 848,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,913. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 57,327 shares of company stock worth $152,397. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 39,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

