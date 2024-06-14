Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Herc in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $132.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.41 and a 200-day moving average of $148.85.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.

In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $1,026,529.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,946 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 576.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Herc by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

