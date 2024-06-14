HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Short Interest Update

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 140.8% from the May 15th total of 560,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at HilleVax

In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $105,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 819,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,244.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier acquired 8,850 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $128,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,544,187 shares in the company, valued at $123,890,711.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 819,776 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,244.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,898 shares of company stock valued at $985,801,946 over the last three months. 71.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get HilleVax alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of HilleVax by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HilleVax in the first quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLVX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HilleVax from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

HilleVax Stock Performance

Shares of HLVX stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 140,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,892. The firm has a market cap of $735.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.92. HilleVax has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts anticipate that HilleVax will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

