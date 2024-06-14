Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 98,862 Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 98,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 566,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 153,236 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 427,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 124,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,115,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 271,570 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 366,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,150. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $21.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0658 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

