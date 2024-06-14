Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 80,793 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,846,000 after buying an additional 36,141 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. FACT Capital LP grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 75,759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,511,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,504,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,258,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,834,309. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.95 and a 200 day moving average of $169.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

