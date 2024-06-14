Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,204 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,123 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE HD traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $345.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,310. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.79 and a 200 day moving average of $350.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

