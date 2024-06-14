Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Makes New $3.16 Million Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 61,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $50.38. 1,865,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,942. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.