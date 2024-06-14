Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,814 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,618 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in EOG Resources by 52.3% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,124 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 30.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,506 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 30.1% during the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

EOG traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $117.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,858. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.34 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.98 and its 200 day moving average is $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

