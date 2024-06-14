Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $1,491,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $457.07. The company had a trading volume of 400,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $479.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

