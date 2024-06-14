Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,853 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20,946,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,701,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,199 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,240 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,614,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,976,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,122,020. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day moving average of $93.43. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3083 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

