HSBC Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $81.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HSBC from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WMT. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Europe upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.94.

WMT opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.05. The firm has a market cap of $536.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $2,736,653.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 635,512,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,445,890,427.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $2,736,653.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,512,658 shares in the company, valued at $42,445,890,427.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,236,499 shares of company stock worth $866,761,345. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

