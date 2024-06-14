Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Lowered by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,726 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for 3.4% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $57,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.63.

Humana Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HUM stock traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $358.10. 1,472,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.60. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

