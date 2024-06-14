ICON (ICX) Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. ICON has a total market cap of $177.61 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ICON has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,003,092,979 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,092,981 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,003,074,256.3514688 with 1,003,073,397.5915005 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.18352542 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $2,909,710.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

