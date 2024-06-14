ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Up 66.7% in May

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmuCell
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ImmuCell stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of ImmuCell as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ImmuCell Stock Performance
Shares of ICCC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.20. 5,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,825. ImmuCell has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96.
About ImmuCell
ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E.
