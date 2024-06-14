Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,348,399 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 625,641 shares.The stock last traded at $40.21 and had previously closed at $40.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMCR. Mizuho decreased their target price on Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IMCR

Immunocore Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Immunocore’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Immunocore by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 346,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after acquiring an additional 45,010 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Immunocore during the fourth quarter worth about $4,450,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 4,817.1% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 976,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,684,000 after buying an additional 956,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.