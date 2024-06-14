IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Stock Price Down 3.8%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 73,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 357,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of C$55.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.83.

IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.39 million during the quarter. IMPACT Silver had a negative net margin of 36.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IMPACT Silver Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

