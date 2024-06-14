INDUS (ETR:INH) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €26.10 ($28.06) and last traded at €26.10 ($28.06). Approximately 10,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.00 ($27.96).

INDUS Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €26.43 and a 200-day moving average of €23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.69.

About INDUS

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Further Reading

