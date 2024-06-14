Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the May 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Inpex Trading Up 0.1 %

IPXHY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. 35,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,456. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. Inpex has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Inpex alerts:

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 15.68%.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.