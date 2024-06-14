Insider Buying: Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Major Shareholder Acquires $133,041.84 in Stock

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $133,041.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,403,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,657,501.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,598 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $132,452.40.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 33,357 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $450,319.50.

On Thursday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 669 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $8,730.45.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,714 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $116,593.32.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,303 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,590.50.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,755 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $493,173.45.

On Friday, May 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 57,862 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $801,967.32.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,986 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $150,508.20.

On Monday, May 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,713 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $145,911.06.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,274 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $353,648.04.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Trading Down 0.1 %

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $14.37.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 84,813 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 94,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 106,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 98.3% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 271,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 134,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

