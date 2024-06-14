Insider Buying: Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) CEO Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $324,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. WBB Securities restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Pale Fire Capital SE owned about 0.06% of Cidara Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

