Insider Buying: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Buys $29,922.48 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) Director Scott N. Flanders bought 15,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $29,922.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 671,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,586.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fathom Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.91 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 43.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTHM. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Fathom from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fathom by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,644,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 97,697 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Fathom during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

