Insider Buying: FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Purchases $71,740.48 in Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 64,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $71,740.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,390,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,917,134.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FlexShopper alerts:

On Tuesday, June 11th, Howard Dvorkin bought 20,467 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $23,537.05.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 7,833 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $8,694.63.

On Monday, June 3rd, Howard Dvorkin acquired 52,200 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $57,420.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Howard Dvorkin bought 18,226 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $20,777.64.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Howard Dvorkin purchased 3,381 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $3,921.96.

On Monday, May 20th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 17,814 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $20,664.24.

FlexShopper Price Performance

NASDAQ FPAY opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 13.70 and a current ratio of 13.70. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of FlexShopper

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. Analysts anticipate that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShopper stock. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,629,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. FlexShopper makes up 3.7% of Waterfall Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Waterfall Asset Management LLC owned about 7.53% of FlexShopper as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FlexShopper

About FlexShopper

(Get Free Report)

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.