Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Purchases 450,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) CEO David Golub bought 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.53. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. The business had revenue of $164.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at about $911,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 443,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

