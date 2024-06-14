Insider Buying: Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) CFO Buys 1,636 Shares of Stock

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) CFO Desiree Amber Kramer bought 1,636 shares of Guild stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,372.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,917.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Guild Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:GHLD opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Guild Holdings has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $906.61 million, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Guild had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $231.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Guild Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Guild by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,173,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 26,510 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Guild by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the period. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Guild by 7.8% during the third quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guild during the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GHLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Guild in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guild currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

