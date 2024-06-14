Insider Buying: Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) CAO Buys $16,580.00 in Stock

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) CAO Elena Verbinskaya purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $16,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,370.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Elena Verbinskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Elena Verbinskaya acquired 200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,400.00.

Shares of HHH opened at $67.90 on Friday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $86.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.70.

HHH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HHH. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,852,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $359,181,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $188,891,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,352,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,259,000 after buying an additional 193,957 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,296,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,117,000 after acquiring an additional 272,742 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

