Insider Buying: Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Director Purchases C$126,000.00 in Stock

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) Director Alexander G. Verge purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00.

Journey Energy Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of TSE JOY opened at C$3.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$186.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.51. Journey Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$3.02 and a one year high of C$6.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.60.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$52.10 million for the quarter. Journey Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.3452028 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark raised their target price on Journey Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Journey Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JOY

Journey Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.