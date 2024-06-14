Insider Buying: Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Acquires £149.40 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Hill acquired 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,490 ($31.71) per share, with a total value of £149.40 ($190.25).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Gavin Hill acquired 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,421 ($30.83) per share, with a total value of £145.26 ($184.97).

On Wednesday, April 10th, Gavin Hill acquired 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,118 ($26.97) per share, with a total value of £148.26 ($188.79).

Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 2,605 ($33.17) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,319.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,225.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,457.55, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.67. Oxford Instruments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,634 ($20.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,850 ($36.29).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.90. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,886.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXIG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,400 ($30.56) to GBX 2,750 ($35.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,240 ($28.52) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,073.75 ($26.41).

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

