Insider Buying: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Buys $2,355,690.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,690.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,875,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,085,395.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 7,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.65 per share, for a total transaction of $342,375.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,074,000.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 84,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,776,640.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $44.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PBF Energy by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

