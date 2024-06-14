Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells 2,825 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $63,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,988.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Akero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.62. 584,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,688. The company has a current ratio of 30.12, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of -0.31. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $56.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.90). As a group, analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AKRO shares. Bank of America started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 18.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 42.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 124,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

