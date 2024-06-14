Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Insider Sells $86,997.60 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) insider Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $86,997.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMK stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.10. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $37.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6,360.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,778,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 334,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

