Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CRO Sells $250,681.90 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $250,681.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 106,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,687,205.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

  • On Friday, June 7th, Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $382,966.46.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $112.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 216.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elastic has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $136.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, LBP AM SA purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

