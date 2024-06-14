Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) COO Sells $12,366.48 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) COO Evan Berlin sold 1,299 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $12,366.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,466,660.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Evan Berlin sold 725 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $6,887.50.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Evan Berlin sold 300 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $2,700.00.

NASDAQ EVCM opened at $9.52 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.11 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 203,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 61,236 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

