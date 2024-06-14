Insider Selling: Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CEO Sells 34,199 Shares of Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE FND traded down $3.17 on Friday, hitting $118.19. 1,127,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,819. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 97.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

