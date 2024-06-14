Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Sells $66,087.84 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,652 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $66,087.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 6,325 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $69,828.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Katherine Stueland sold 8,559 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $90,639.81.

GeneDx Price Performance

WGS opened at $28.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. Research analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WGS shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GeneDx by 531.7% in the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after buying an additional 948,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GeneDx by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in GeneDx by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 207,027 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in GeneDx by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its stake in GeneDx by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Articles

