Insider Selling: Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) SVP Sells $405,806.33 in Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Insulet Stock Up 0.6 %

PODD stock opened at $201.84 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $298.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Insulet by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,056,255,000 after buying an additional 1,556,455 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $263,144,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $227,655,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 145.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 732,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,894,000 after buying an additional 433,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,623,000 after purchasing an additional 316,649 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PODD. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

