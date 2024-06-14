Insider Selling: Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) Insider Sells 63,948 Shares of Stock

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG – Get Free Report) insider Hamish McLennan sold 63,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$8.52 ($5.64), for a total transaction of A$544,517.22 ($360,607.43).

Magellan Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

About Magellan Financial Group

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

