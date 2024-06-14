Insider Selling: Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) CEO Sells $1,231,650.00 in Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,231,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,137,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $34.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.12. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $254.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $69,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.
