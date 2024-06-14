Insider Selling: Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) CEO Sells $1,231,650.00 in Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,231,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,137,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $34.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.12. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $254.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PTGX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Protagonist Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $69,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.