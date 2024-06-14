Insider Selling: Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PTGX opened at $34.35 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.12.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $254.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 188,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,893,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PTGX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

