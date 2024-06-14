Insider Selling: Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) CFO Sells 2,480 Shares of Stock

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) CFO Heath Byrd sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,606,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE SAH traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $56.19. 157,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,262. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $64.68.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

