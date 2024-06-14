Insider Selling: Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) CFO Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) CFO Kurt L. Kalbfleisch sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,301.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sphere 3D Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ANY stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.77. Sphere 3D Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 94.39% and a negative return on equity of 72.59%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sphere 3D Corp. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANY shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Sphere 3D in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sphere 3D stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Sphere 3D at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

