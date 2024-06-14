Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.
Integra Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG opened at $0.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.15.
Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra Resources will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Integra Resources
Integra Resources Company Profile
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Integra Resources
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.