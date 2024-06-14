International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Up 0.5%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $172.41 and last traded at $170.16. 712,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,572,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $155.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 12.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 18.7% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 585,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

